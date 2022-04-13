T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of T-Mobile US worth $241,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $134.02. 124,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

