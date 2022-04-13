T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $188.00 by Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been given a $188.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after purchasing an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

