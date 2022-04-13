TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.81 ($29.14).

Several research firms have weighed in on TEG. Barclays set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.91) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.33) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €20.32 ($22.09) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.00. The firm has a market cap of $942.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €20.26 ($22.02) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($31.92).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.