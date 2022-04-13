Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN) Short Interest Update

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TALN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Talon International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.

