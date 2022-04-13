Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 73.6% from the March 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Tantech has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

