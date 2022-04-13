Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.94.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.