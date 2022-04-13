Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.73

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.73 and last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 8956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 978.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 226.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 680.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 46.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

