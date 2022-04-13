Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.73

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.73 and last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 8956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 978.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 181,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

