Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.10 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 739,212 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 509,611 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 897,936 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 1,289,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,237. The company has a market cap of $612.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

