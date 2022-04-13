TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,244,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,520,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TC Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after purchasing an additional 802,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,044,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,148,000 after buying an additional 238,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

