TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $763.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

TCG BDC Profile (Get Rating)

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.