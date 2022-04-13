Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Insider Purchases C$5,855,125.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,855,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,959,725.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.08 per share, with a total value of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$52.64 per share, with a total value of C$5,264,112.50.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,899,287.50.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$55.40 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.