Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.20

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

TNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $577.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

