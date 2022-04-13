Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.20

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.
TNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $577.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
