Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE THW opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

