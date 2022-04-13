Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TIAIY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

