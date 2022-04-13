Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Given New €9.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.80 ($10.65) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.70) to €7.30 ($7.93) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:TKAGY remained flat at $$15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $18.46.

Telekom Austria ( OTCMKTS:TKAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

