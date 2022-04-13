TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665,286 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $26.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TELUS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

