Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.
TPX stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,076,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.
