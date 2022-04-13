Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,601,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 93,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 538,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

