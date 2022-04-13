Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target Raised to €137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Thales has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

