Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target Raised to €137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €137.00 ($148.91) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THLLY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thales from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thales from €125.00 ($135.87) to €100.00 ($108.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.50.

Shares of THLLY stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80. Thales has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Thales Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

