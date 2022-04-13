The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,519 shares of company stock valued at $35,474,422 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after buying an additional 6,242,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.