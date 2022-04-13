The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares during the period.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

