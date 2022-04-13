The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $37.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.37.
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.