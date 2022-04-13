The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $37.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.37.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Weibo by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Weibo by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

