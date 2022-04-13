The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) to Neutral

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $4.09 on Monday. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.
About Sandfire Resources
