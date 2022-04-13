The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

