The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $2,105,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

NYSE HD opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

