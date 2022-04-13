The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.46. 4,126,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,184,180. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $385.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.60.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

