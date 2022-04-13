The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.25 Million

Brokerages expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) to post $194.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.50 million and the lowest is $194.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $197.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

SHYF stock opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

