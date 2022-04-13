The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 232,909 shares.The stock last traded at $30.77 and had previously closed at $30.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,732,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

