The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,080,977 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 83,774 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of TJX Companies worth $233,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,313 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

