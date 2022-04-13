Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $76.45

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.45 and last traded at $77.72, with a volume of 12891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

