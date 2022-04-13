ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Up 4.7%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.94. 10,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 987,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $800.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

