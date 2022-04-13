ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.85. 4,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 996,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.27 million and a PE ratio of -5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 123.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 631,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 348,391 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth $124,000. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

