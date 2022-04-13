Tikvah Management Llc Acquires 9,549 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

