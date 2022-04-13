Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.54.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$21.93 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.95. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.97%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

