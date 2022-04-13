TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TORM stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $704.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of -310.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. TORM had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 6.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in TORM by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 295,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in TORM by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TORM by 220,324.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 182,869 shares during the period.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

