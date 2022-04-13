TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.64 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.91 ($0.61). Approximately 507,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,377,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.25 ($0.62).

The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.66 ($0.72) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.