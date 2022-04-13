TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Up to $49.56

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.56, but opened at $51.46. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $50.73, with a volume of 14,129 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 471,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 115,706 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $268,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

