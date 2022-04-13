Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $23.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,826 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 91,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,788,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,123,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.15. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

