TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 12,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,100,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 30.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 7.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

