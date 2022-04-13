Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $516,826,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Traeger by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,702,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 388,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Traeger by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 508,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Traeger by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $24,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

