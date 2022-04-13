TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RNW. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.20.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.45. 498,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.27. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

