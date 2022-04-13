Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

TRATF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Traton from €30.00 ($32.61) to €24.50 ($26.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Traton from €35.00 ($38.04) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. Traton has a 1-year low of $16.43 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.73.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

