Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Trend Micro stock opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.90 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Trend Micro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

