Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 64097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

