Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIB shares. TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 48.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.