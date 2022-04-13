Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.55.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRIB shares. TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
