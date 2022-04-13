Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,914 shares of company stock worth $3,019,106. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,191,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,138,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Trinseo by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

