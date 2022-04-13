TripCandy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. TripCandy has a market cap of $860,870.60 and approximately $1.80 million worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TripCandy has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TripCandy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00104342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TripCandy

TripCandy is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,408,738 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

Buying and Selling TripCandy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

