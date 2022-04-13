trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.43 Million

Analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to post $135.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.56 million and the lowest is $125.29 million. trivago posted sales of $46.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

TRVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,074. The company has a market cap of $781.89 million, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in trivago by 536.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

