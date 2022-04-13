Truist Financial Comments on Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after buying an additional 280,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

